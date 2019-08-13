Uniphore raises $51 mn in Series C funding Led by March Capital Partners

Kris Gopalakrishnan-backed Uniphore, an AI technology company, has raised $51 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital Partners. Other participants include Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP, Iron Pillar, Patni Family, plus other investors.

The new round of funding is Uniphore’s largest till date.

The money will be used to accelerate the company's go-to-market in North America, invest in research and development for the next wave of innovation on its platform and grow its talented employee base globally.

This funding will expand the company's vision to redefine customer service through AI-enabled Conversational Service Automation (CSA). It will also accelerate Uniphore's global expansion and help it better serve customers by developing and delivering innovative CSA solutions to more organisations around the world, said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Cofounder,

Most recently, CEO Umesh Sachdev moved to Silicon Valley to expand the company’s reach in North America.

In 2018, the company reported 300 per cent year-over-year growth and the year prior, had an exciting Series B round with participation by various existing and new investors including IDG Ventures, IIFL and JC2 Ventures. Some of Uniphore’s customers include BNP Paribas, NTT Data, and PNB MetLife.