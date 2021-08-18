United Arab Emirates bans IndiGo flights till August 24: Check details here

has been banned for operating flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a week.

According to sources, the suspension came into effect from Tuesday for carrying passengers who had not undergone a rapid-PCR test at the departure airport and will run till August 24

has eased entry restrictions allowing permanent residents to enter the country but passengers are required to undergo a RT-PCR test 48 hours before departure and an another rapid-PCR test at the airport a few hours before the flight. The rapid PCR test requirement came into effect from August 5.

Passengers also need an approval letter from authorities for travel. Airline check-in staff at the airport are required to check the test reports before accepting passengers. The documents are also checked upon arrival in the



Sources pointed out carried passengers who had not undergone tests resulting in suspension of flights for a week. Passengers took to social media venting their frustration on the flight cancellations.

In a statement said all flights to UAE stand cancelled till August due to operational issues

"We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," the airline said.