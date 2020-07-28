United Spirits Q1 hit by Covid-19, analysts sceptical about early recovery

The impact of the Covid-19-led lockdown was clearly visible in United Spirits’ June 2020 quarter (Q1) numbers, which were announced on Monday post market hours. Although the management believes that the worst is behind, analysts say the pain is far from over.

A 53.6 per cent year-on-year drop in net revenue to Rs 1,030.2 crore was better than the consensus estimate of Rs 930 crore. However, the spirits major posted a loss before tax and exceptional items of Rs 181.8 crore, which was worse than the Rs 81.3 crore loss the Street had anticipated. The company had reported profit ...