Unlimited leaves and meals: Indonesia's Go-Jek woos India talent

Keto meals, personalised workspaces, airport pickups and drops, unlimited sick leaves, and casual leaves that don’t need any approvals — Indonesian ride-hailing company Go-Jek is leaving no stone unturned in wooing talent for its India engineering centre.

Google and Tencent-backed Go-Jek, whose value was calculated at $10 billion by US research firm CB Insights, placing it in the ranks of start-ups called decacorns, is expecting to hire over 500 people in the next five years for its engineering centre in the country. These mainly include engineers, product managers, ...