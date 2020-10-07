UP power utilities' losses top Rs 80k cr as govt defers privatising firm

-
ALSO READ
Rs 90,000 cr discom package: Street anxious over impact on PFC and REC
UP govt rolls back decision to privatise power distribution companies
Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh seek Rs 14,664 crore to revive discoms
Power ministry issues Standard Bidding Document for discoms' privatisation
Power stks zoom as Cabinet ups lending limits for discoms; Tata Power up 8%
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has deferred privatising the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) till January 15 after employee protests, as the accumulated losses of power utilities top Rs 81,871 crore stretch its finances.
The losses of PVVNL account for the maximum share of Rs 19,373 crore or almost 25 per cent of the total amount, according to UP additional chief secretary and UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman Arvind Kumar.
Kumar said the government was dexterously working on the roadmap to provide better power infrastructure to consumers and to revive the state power utilities from deep financial distress.
“Due to these losses, the state government has to provide annual grants. For the 2020-21 financial year, the state has made budgetary provision of Rs 12,922 crore to this end,” he informed.
Besides, to pay for the outstanding flowing out from the procurement of electricity for distribution in the state, funds from external agencies, including PFC and REC, were also raised, which also has to be repaid by the state government.
Meanwhile, the state government has claimed an increase of 3,973 megawatt (mw) power generation installed capacity in the thermal, hydro, solar and non-solar segments in UP over the last few years.
Besides, the transmission capacity has been augmented to 24,000 mw in 2019-20, up from 16,348 mw in 2016-17. The peak power demand in UP, which stood at 16,110 mw in 2016-17, has also touched 24,000 mw.
“The government funds, that are diverted to the energy sector owing to the accumulated losses and to ensure uninterrupted power availability, could be better utilised in public welfare programmes,” Kumar observed.
ALSO READ: UP govt rolls back decision to privatise power distribution companies
On Tuesday, the state’s power employees withdrew their indefinite strike after the government announced to defer the privatisation of PVVNL for three months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU