Up to India Inc to take risks now as my govt has ushered bold reforms: PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday said that his government is reversing the mindset of previous regimes by undertaking bold economic steps and asked industry to raise its natural risk-taking efforts by taking advantage of these decisions, which include ending retrospective and initiating farm and labour reforms.

Addressing the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said, "The reforms that we undertook were not easy and ordinary. They were being talked of for decades. Everyone was talking about the need for these changes. However, decisions were not taken because it was conceded that bringing about change was difficult. But, we took these steps with determination and in fact continued with the reform process during the pandemic.”

Correcting past mistakes, the government decided to end retrospective and that has gone down quite well with industry, he said while dwelling on the Bills passed by Parliament in the just-concluded monsoon session. “I firmly believe that trust will strengthen between the government and industry. The government is ready to take big risks in the national interest. Now industry should also enhance its natural-risk taking tendency,” he said.

While investors dreaded the policies of the previous governments, the country has competitive corporation tax rates at the global level now as well as faceless tax system, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the economy is picking up pace with the efforts of industry.

Among other Bills, Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill will assist small businesses access loans, while Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill would help small depositors, he said.

He said the government is opening the strategic as well as non-strategic sectors for the private sector, citing the decisions on commercial mining and opening up of the space and atomic sectors for

Stating that the country is full of self-confidence in various sectors including sports as displayed in Tokyo Olympics, the prime minister cited the example of start-ups in this regard. “Startups are brimming with self-confidence. There were only 3-4 unicorns in the country in the previous seven-eight years. There are now about 60 unicorns of which 21 were set up in the past few months,” he said.

Talking about the listing of start-ups in recent times, he said this is a beginning of a new era for Indian markets. The Prime Minister’s remarks came amid overwhelming response to Zomato's initial public offer.

Amid farmers protests over farm laws, Modi said efforts are being taken to directly link Indian farmers with domestic and overseas markets. This is in quite contrast to the old mindset where agriculture was supposed to be for sustenance only.

He also cited four labour codes to bring home the point that industry and workers were entangled in a complex web of laws for years.

All this has resulted in record foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment, he said.

The PM said, "There was a time when we used to think that foreign products are better. Even our own brands which we had built after years of hard work, were promoted under foreign names. The situation is rapidly changing. Today, the sentiments of citizens lie with products that are made in India. Industry will have to frame its policies keeping this changing reality in mind.”