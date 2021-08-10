India Inc's deal activity sees 3% jump to $13.2 billion in July

-
ALSO READ
Record $43 bn worth deals closed in H1 2021; 10 unicorns created: Report
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
India's Trifecta Capital files for Rs 1,500 crore late-stage VC fund
India sees venture capital investments surge to $8 billion in Q2: KPMG
Private equity, venture capital investments fall in May to $3.6 bn: Report
-
India Inc witnessed a 3 per cent rise in deal activity to USD 13.2 billion across 181 transactions in July, a report said on Tuesday.
Going by the number of deals, the volumes showed a 66 per cent increase to 181 transactions, thus indicating a dip in average ticket sizes, the data by the consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said.
When compared to the preceding June, the deal volumes were 6 per cent higher, while the deal values were 33 per cent up because of a higher number of big-ticket transactions, it added.
This surge in deal activity was primarily due to companies continuing to borrow economically and spending their cash reserves on transformative deals to reposition themselves for the post-COVID-19 world, its partner Shanthi Vijetha said.
Vijetha said the firm hopes for the deal trend will remain positive in the coming months too.
According to the report, the USD 13.2 billion of investments is the highest ever for any month since 2005.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity witnessed 36 deals worth USD 5.6 billion in July, it said, adding that the volumes were up by 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and deal values dropped by 37 per cent owing to a shortfall in the big-ticket transactions.
Private equity (PE)/venture capital (VC) investments stood at 145 deals valued at USD 7.5 billion, boosted by a surge in equities, higher liquidity and an increased interest in sectors that have benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, it noted.
PE deals were also fuelled by improved lending appetite as many businesses across the nation rebounded from the last year's pandemic-induced slump, it said, adding that greater adoption of the online business models also worked in favour of upping the activity.
The bulk of the deals were in IT solutions, e-commerce, consumer retail, digital healthcare, fintech and edtech companies, whose products and services have seen strong demand during the pandemic, it pointed out.
On the M&A side, the startup sector led deal volumes with 10 transactions worth USD 46 million, while banking and financial services led on the value front with five deals worth USD 2.26 billion, as per the report.
On the PE side, e-commerce led with 11 deals worth USD 5 billion as against 99 startup deals, which saw investments of USD 1.04 billion, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU