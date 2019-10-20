Upendra Nath Sharma elected to law firm JSA's executive committee

J Sagar Associates (JSA) has elected Upendra Nath Sharma as the new member of the executive committee (ExCom). He will hold this position for the remaining tenure of the current ExCom. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Amitabh Kumar on October 10, 2019.

Upendra Nath Sharma is based out of JSA's Gurugram office and his practice covers mergers & acquisitions, private equity investments and general corporate commercial matters for JSA.