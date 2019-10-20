Upendra Nath Sharma elected to law firm JSA's executive committee

JUST IN
Cost reduction programme plays key role in helping TVS grow EBIDTA
BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

J Sagar Associates (JSA) has elected Upendra Nath Sharma as the new member of the executive committee (ExCom). He will hold this position for the remaining tenure of the current ExCom. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Amitabh Kumar on October 10, 2019.

Upendra Nath Sharma is based out of JSA's Gurugram office and his practice covers mergers & acquisitions, private equity investments and general corporate commercial matters for JSA.
First Published: Sun, October 20 2019. 16:23 IST

