Tata Motors Q1 pre-tax loss widens to Rs 6,184 cr as lockdown stifles sales
UPL: Favourable conditions in key markets to boost growth in coming qtrs

The North American market, which was down 16 per cent, is expected to stabilise in the coming quarters with the company gaining from the China-US tariff war

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Pegged back by muted sales in Latin America and North America, UPL posted a flattish revenue performance in the June quarter. Sales in Latin America, its largest market, were down 16 per cent over the year ago quarter due to sharp currency fluctuations.

Orders in Q1 were postponed due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real, while in the North American market, there was pre-buying in the March quarter (up 40 per cent y-o-y) due to the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The management indicated that business should recover in Latin America given the robust demand as ...

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 20:30 IST

