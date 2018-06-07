Urban Ladder's offline strategy is different from rival Pepperfry's

Omnichannel retail is the buzzword for both brick and mortar majors such as Future Group and Walmart as well as e-commerce companies such as Myntra and Nykaa. Yet, the strategy plays out differently for each brand.

Online furniture major Urban Ladder, for instance, has opted to focus on select cities when going offline in contrast to rival Pepperfry’s more aggressive approach. While Pepperfry first launched its experience centre in 2014, it has been swift in the last one year, coinciding with rival Urban Ladder’s brick and mortar play. The numbers tell the story where ...