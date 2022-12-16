$1-million penalty: KPMG India settles with US audit regulator PCAOB

-
ALSO READ
86% of global CEOs see recession within 12 months, finds KPMG survey
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
Indian developers benefit from Android, Play: Google on CCI penalty
Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report
CAG calls upon supreme audit institutions to work for mutual benefits
-
KPMG India on Friday said it had reached a settlement with the US audit regulator, public company accounting oversight board (PCAOB), after the latter slapped a penalty of $1 million on the firm and another $75,000 on the auditing firm’s partner Sagar Lakhani for violating its rules and quality control standards concerning audit documentation.
“As a firm we are focused on delivering high quality audits and the conclusion of this matter, along with the enhancements we have made to our quality control systems, enables us to move forward,” the statement said.
It further added, “We remain committed to a culture built on quality and integrity in line with KPMG’s values, building public trust and delivering high quality professional services to fulfil our important role in the capital markets.”
In the order issued on December 6, the Washington-based regulator had censured both parties and asked KPMG India to undertake and certify the completion of certain improvements to its system of quality control.
The PCAOB found that Lakhani and certain other engagement team members signed off on blank placeholder work papers in KPMG India’s electronic audit software. Its order said Lakhani failed to adequately supervise the engagement team and exercise due professional care. The said lapses relate to the audit of a Mumbai-based banking company for the 2017 fiscal year.
KPMG India informed the board that since the events took place, it had disciplined certain personnel and established and implemented changes to its quality control policies and procedures.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 21:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU