US-based Freshworks Inc announces strategic partnership with TCS

Customer engagement software firm Freshworks Inc has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to jointly build and market new age marketing, sales, support, customer success and IT service management solutions on top of its cloud software offerings.

TCS will provide its global experience with extensive market presence and deep contextual knowledge of customer engagement, and digital offerings built on its Business 4.0 thought leadership framework. TCS' strength across industry domain is expected to enable Freshworks to provide enterprise customers with agile, automated, intelligent cloud solutions, said Freshworks.

“TCS brings deep customer relationships, multiple-domain expertise and modern thinking in providing digital transformation experience for businesses while Freshworks brings a strong suite of products that help businesses realize accelerated ROI by providing a cohesive experience to unify their marketing, sales and support functions.” said Sidharth Malik, chief revenue officer at Freshworks.

Akhilesh Tiwari, global head, Enterprise Application Services at TCS said that it is looking forward to help Freshworks customers pursue new growth opportunities and digitally transform their business.

Freshworks, headquartered in the US, has a headcount of over 3,000 members in its offices across various countries.

