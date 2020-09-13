US-based fund DVI invokes force majeure clause in Amtek's debt resolution

In a rare instance in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) regime, US-based investment fund, Deccan Value Investors (DVI) has triggered the force majeure clause in case citing deteriorating performance of the corporate debtor in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirming the development, DVI said, it had submitted its resolution plan for in January, in good faith and with a detailed strategy to revive Amtek’s fortunes.

“In March, Covid-19 triggered an immediate and accelerating deterioration in industrial activity across the economy. The impact was severe on the auto sector and Amtek’s financial position worsened quickly, rendering DVI’s commercial assumptions for the company redundant,” DVI added.

It further said that DVI’s resolution plan states that any material impact on Amtek’s performance due to a pandemic would allow DVI to exercise force majeure.

While a force majeure clause is common in commercial contracts, in an IBC case, the committee of creditors (CoC) generally doesn't agree to including such a clause in the resolution plan. However, when DVI submitted its plan in January, Covid-19 had already hit China, and creditors agreed to grant protection under the clause.

It is understood that DVI wrote to the lenders earlier this month triggering the force majeure clause and sources familiar with the matter indicated that under the current terms it would not be possible for the company to implement the resolution plan as the commercial premise had changed.

The force majeure clause had thresholds on performance under which the plan would no longer be viable, they said.

This could further complicate matters for Amtek's resolution. The corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for Amtek has been running for more than three years now.

Amtek was on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) first list of non-performing assets (NPA)s, mandated for under the IBC. The CIRP was initiated after the Corporation Bank moved an application in NCLT.

Amtek owes lenders around Rs 12,500 crore. The DVI bid is believed to be Rs 2,700 crore, of which Rs 500 crore is the upfront cash component and the balance Rs 2,200 crore would be paid from future cash flows. The plan had secured 70.07 per cent votes of lenders.

DVI had earlier also filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking extension for time to discuss the terms with the CoC and to assess the impact of Covid-19. However, the application was dismissed by the apex court.

Land dispute

Regardless of the pandemic, however, DVI’s plan had run into hurdle over land dispute, a matter which is in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

DVI said, it had built into its resolution plan and contract, certain condition precedents without which the deal could not proceed.

“One such condition precedent related to an ongoing dispute between the creditors and leaseholders of a key plot of land on which Amtek’s manufacturing facilities stand. All of these matters will now be adjudicated by the courts. DVI is confident of its position and looks forward to a final outcome that upholds the sanctity of contract under the IBC,” it added.

The condition precedent relates to a mortgaged property, the ACE Complex land, which had come up when the resolution professional had filed for approval of DVI’s resolution plan in NCLT in June.

Vistra ITCL (India), as security trustee of KKR India Financial Services and L&T Finance Limited, had filed an interlocutory application before the NCLT against the resolution professional (RP) and the committee of creditors (CoC) for the ACE Complex land, over which it has mortgage rights.

It had sought relief that the land -– a secured property/mortgaged property -– should be kept outside the CIRP of the corporate debtor as well as outside the confines of any resolution plan.

Amtek’s factories – five separate units that account for about 40 per cent capacity – are on this land.

The owner of the land, Gateway Impex, however, executed a lease deed in January and the NCLT order had not considered the lease agreement. The DVI plan got NCLT approval in July.

Thereafter, DVI filed an appeal in NCLAT against the order. Vistra ITCL, too, filed a caveat and the appellate tribunal allowed it to file an application seeking impleadment. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday; the invocation of the force majeure clause was also expected taken up then.

Sources familiar with the Amtek issue said that without the protections, the valuation of the bid would have been much lower.

Clauses including force majeure, long-stop date and land lease were negotiated with the banks to build comfort and robust contractual protection for risk-taking by buyers, they added.

This is the second time that the resolution process for Amtek has hit a roadblock. It had to be started afresh due to non-implementation of Liberty House’s plan earlier. In the first round, DVI was the other bidder apart from Liberty House Group.

A Timeline:

July 2017: NCLT admits Amtek Auto

August 2019: NCLAT orders liquidation after non-implementation of Liberty House plan

December 2019: SC directs RP to invite fresh bids

January 2020: CoC approves DVI plan

July 2020: NCLT approves DVI plan; DVI filed an appeal in NCLAT against NCLT order

August 2020: DVI triggers force majeure clause

DVI plan:

Bid: Rs 2,700 crore of which Rs 500 crore is cash component and Rs 2,200 crore to be paid from future cash flows

Amtek owes creditors Rs 12,500 crore