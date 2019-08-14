US-based Kora Management to invest Rs 875 crore in Edelweiss Group

on Thursday said that US-based Kora Management had made a Rs 875-crore investment commitment in the group. The company's advisory business will get Rs 525 crore, while the remaining Rs 350 crore will come to the group at a later stage.

The is also in talks with other investors to get investments of up to Rs 1,400 crore in the advisory business, which includes the businesses of asset reconstruction, wealth & asset management and institutional client group. This division, together, contributes to nearly 50 per cent of the group's profits. The proposed investment in the business is subject to regulatory approvals.

Kora Management is an investment firm focused on the financial and technology sectors across emerging markets and is an existing long-term investor in Edelweiss. The investment by Kora Management is a part of Edelweiss' plan to separate its three businesses -- credit, advisory and insurance -- into distinct entities.

The credit and life insurance businesses have already seen strategic investment being made by CDPQ and Tokio Marines, respectively. Kora Management's proposed investment will initiate the third and final process for the advisory business.

"Our customers will benefit immensely from Kora's acumen in technology and financial services across emerging markets, and their investment will help us scale our businesses in a competitive market environment," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of