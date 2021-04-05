US FDA nod to Teva for key specialty product to weigh on Sun Pharma

US FDA approval to Teva for the launch of the generic version of Absorica in the American market is a negative for Sun Pharma. At annual revenues in the $100 million to $120 million range, the drug used in treating severe acne and certain types of skin cancers, is the largest specialty product in Sun Pharma’s US portfolio.

The launch of the product and the market share that Teva could take in the coming weeks could weigh on the stock, say analysts. The patent of the product is slated to expire in September, 2021 this year; Teva had a settlement which would have allowed it to ...