Used car market on growth track, but auto crisis casts a shadow

Even as auto manufacturers sweat their pain out in the most prolonged slowdown in decades, players in the organised market for pre-owned cars have not taken hankies out of their pockets yet. But they might have to, latest data and their own projections suggest.

Both physical stores for pre-owned cars run by manufacturers as well as online players facilitating sales of used cars are seeing growth in demand, in contrast to contraction in sales and registrations of new cars. The pre-owned car market is 20 per cent bigger than the new car market, making it a significant marker of car ...