Used cars could see an upswing after BS-VI switch despite sales slump

The slump in automobile sales is mirrored in the used-car segment as well since around half of the buyers of new cars sell their old ones. Buyers who had postponed their purchases in anticipation of the BS-VI norms being implemented from April 1 may now starting selling their old cars.

This means some of these buyers will sell their old cars, says Gajendra Jangid, co-founder, CARS24. On an average, India sells 4 million used cars, against 3 million new ones. The used cars space is expected to reach 6.7 to 7.2 million cars per year and be valued at Rs 50,000 crore by FY22, according ...