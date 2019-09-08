Used commercial vehicle sales see uptick amid auto sector slowdown

At a time when new commercial vehicle (CV) sales are coming down, those of used vehicles are seeing some momentum. This is mainly owing to a pick-up in light CV (LCV) and Intermediate CV (ICV) demand.

Those in this space have reported positive growth and a key reason is increase in realisation. According to industry estimates, while the organised sector is selling 10,830 units a month, the unorganised one is selling five times this. Shriram Automall, which claims 60-70 per cent market share in the organised second-hand CV market, says its price realisation has gone up by 15-20 per ...