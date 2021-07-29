USFDA okays Biocon insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug

Bengaluru-headquartered received the US drug regulator’s nod for its first interchangeable biosimilar insulin Semglee to treat diabetes, a first such approval by the US Food and Drugs Administration. Analysts expect that this would bring in anything between 8-15 per cent additional revenue for the firm with no visible competition in sight.

Semglee will be manufactured by Biologics, a subsidiary, and marketed by its partner Viatris Inc (earlier Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc) in the US.

The approval implies that Semglee can be substituted for its reference drug, Sanofi’s Lantus, by a pharmacist in the US without any intervention of the prescriber. Lantus is a long acting insulin glargine sold by

Biologics, Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: “We are extremely proud to be the first to obtain approval of an interchangeable Biosimilar product in the US. It is a milestone achievement for both Biocon Biologics and our partner Viatris. This will allow pharmacy level substitution and thereby provide convenient and affordable access to Semglee, a quality Biosimilar Insulin Glargine.”

The approval represents a milestone as this increases patient access to medications at lower costs. Terming it a ‘momentous day’ for patients who rely daily on insulin for treatment of diabetes as interchangeable biosimilar products have the potential to greatly reduce healthcare costs, acting commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “Today’s approval of the first interchangeable biosimilar product furthers USFDA’s longstanding commitment to support a competitive marketplace for biological products and ultimately empowers patients by helping to increase access to safe, effective and high-quality medications at potentially lower cost.”

Typically, biosimilars are marketed in the US at 15-35 per cent lower price than the innovator biologic products. Insulin, however, is a complex segment with high entry barriers and few global players like Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Biocon operate in this space, thereby relatively reducing the pricing pressure.

‘The interchangeable Semglee product, which will allow substitution of Semglee for the reference product, Lantus, at the pharmacy counter, will be introduced before the end of the year,’ Biocon said. What’s more, Biocon is elgible to have exclusivity for 12 months before the FDA can approve another biosimilar interchangeable to Lantus.

“Commercial preparations for launch are underway. Over the next few months, Viatris will transition the current product to the 351(k) interchangeable product,” it added.

Basically, if a patient switches to Semglee from Lantus there is no difference in expected outcome on blood sugar level controls. assesses the purity, potency and the safety of a product before allowing interchangeability.

Speaking to Business Standard, Shreehas Tambe, deputy CEO Biocon Biologics said that the product may soon be available in India too (as an interchangeable option for Lantus) provided the regulatory pathways are cleared.

Tambe added that from a current 2-3 per cent market share in the insulin glargine market in the US, the company now expects to have robust double digit market share.

The US insulin glargine market is estimated to be around $2.6 billion and around 34 million people suffer from diabetes in that country. Some analysts expect that Biocon may have a 6-15 per cent market share in the insulin glargine segment in the US by FY23.

Earlier this month, ICICI Securities had noted that post a positive outcome, the ramp up in Semglee can be quicker than normal. “It will also pave the way for interchangeability of Insulin Aspart,” the brokerage had noted. The has an inspection of Biocon’s Malaysia plant (where this product is made) in the third quarter of the calendar year before approving Insulin Aspart.