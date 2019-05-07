Uttam Group firms' creditors move court over low offer made by Cargill arm

It’s yet again bad news for the debt resolution of stressed assets. The operational creditors of Uttam Value Steels and Uttam Galva Metalliks are set to move courts, citing the low offer made to them by a consortium led by CarVal, the investment arm of Cargill. CarVal has made an offer of Rs 2,541 crore to the banks.

Of this, Rs 625 crore will be given to banks as upfront payment, while the rest will be pumped into the company as debt by CarVal at an interest of 15 per cent per annum. This money will then be given to lenders. Another Rs 1,200 crore will flow to the lenders over a ...