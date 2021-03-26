'Validation of our values': Ratan Tata as SC upholds Cyrus Mistry's sacking

-
ALSO READ
Ratan Tata, not professional board, was running Tata Group: Mistry to SC
Mistry can't cry mismanagement after group valuation shot up, Tatas tell SC
Supreme Court to deliver judgement in Tata-Mistry case on Friday
Can NCLAT reinstate Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons? Asks CJI
Mistry stake valued at Rs 80,000 crore at most, says Tata group in SC
-
Following the Supreme Court order setting aside the order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry on Tata Sons board, Ratan Tata on Friday said that he is grateful for the judgement passed by the court and that the verdict upholds the "values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group".
"I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court," he said.
"It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeal of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group. It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary," Tata added
In a major victory for the Tata group, the SC ruled in favour of the Tatas in their battle with the Mistry group by setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order which had re-instated Mistry on Tata Sons' board and had termed current Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as ''illegal". The country's apex court also rejected Mistry group’s plea against the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company.
Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is chaired by Ratan Tata, the patriarch of the Tata group, while the Mistry family owns 18.4 per cent stake in the company.
While NCLT Mumbai sided with the Tatas, the NCLAT termed Mistry’s removal as illegal and had reinstated Mistry as Tata group chairman, while terming his successor N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as illegal. The Tatas had then moved the SC seeking to overturn the NCLAT judgement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU