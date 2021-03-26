'Validation of our values': Ratan Tata as SC upholds Cyrus Mistry's sacking

Following the Supreme Court order setting aside the order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry on Tata Sons board, Ratan Tata on Friday said that he is grateful for the judgement passed by the court and that the verdict upholds the "values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group".

"I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court," he said.

"It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeal of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group. It reinforces the fairness and justice displayed by our judiciary," Tata added

In a major victory for the Tata group, the SC ruled in favour of the Tatas in their battle with the Mistry group by setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order which had re-instated Mistry on Tata Sons' board and had termed current Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as ''illegal". The country's apex court also rejected Mistry group’s plea against the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company.



Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is chaired by Ratan Tata, the patriarch of the Tata group, while the Mistry family owns 18.4 per cent stake in the company.



While NCLT Mumbai sided with the Tatas, the NCLAT termed Mistry’s removal as illegal and had reinstated Mistry as Tata group chairman, while terming his successor N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as illegal. The Tatas had then moved the SC seeking to overturn the NCLAT judgement.