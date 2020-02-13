Valuation gap between Asian Paints and Berger Paints should narrow: Experts

There is little doubt that India’s two decorative paint majors, Asian Paints and Berger Paints, have done well in recent times even as overall consumption sentiment is muted. And, this trend is expected to continue going ahead too.

In the last six months, the two stocks have gained 19-60 per cent as against 12 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. But, analysts say, the gap in valuation of the two players is unsustainable and either Asian Paints should soon catch up or Berger could see a correction in its share price. Berger Paints, which used to trade at around 15 per cent discount to ...