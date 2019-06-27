Valuations under pressure as Street seeks management stability in Mindtree

Though a good response to L&T’s open offer for Mindtree supported the stock in recent days, the management transition could lead to near-term uncertainty and impact growth outlook. According to analysts, there could be near-term pressure on the stock as the Street comes to terms with the FY20 outlook.

At 16 times FY21 estimated earnings, the stock currently trades at a 16 per cent discount to its last five-year average valuation. According to Anand Rathi Research, the top-10 accounts were being managed by the co-founders (Partha D Sarkar, Rostow Ravanan and Krishnakumar Natarajan). ...