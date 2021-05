Value of Tata Sons equity in Tata Steel, Tata Motors zooms to Rs 84,000 cr

A sharp rally in the share prices of Tata Steel and Tata Motors since March last year has led to a big jump in the market value of Tata Sons’ stake in the group’s two biggest companies. The market value of Tata Sons’ equity stake in these companies has now jumped to nearly Rs 84,000 crore, up more than four times the approximate Rs 20,000 crore at the end of March last year.

Tata Steel has seen the biggest turnaround in its fortunes owing to a global upcycle in steel prices and metal demand in the period after the pandemic set in (see adjoining charts). Tata Steel’s ...