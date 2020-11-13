VC firm Bertelsmann India to invest in up to four startups in next 12 mths

Eyeing a return to pre-Covid investment levels, mid-stage venture capital firm Investments (BII) is targeting to make bets on two to four in the next 12 months with an average ticket size of $10 million.

“We will also do another 3-5 follow-on investments in our current portfolio next year,” said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, BII. While the VC fund did not make any new investments this year, it made 7-8 follow-on investments in its current pool of portfolio such as Shiprocket, Licious, and Lendingkart.

The strategic investment arm of the German multinational conglomerate, Bertelsmann, focuses on Series B and Series C stage investments.

“Of 11 of our portfolio in India, about 6-7 could become Unicorns in a couple of years. We are waiting for some of these success stories to emerge after which would start exiting some of them in the next 3-5 years,” said Makkar. BII had earlier exited music streaming service Saavn and short video platform Roposo.

One of its portfolio Eruditus, which has been backed by the Chan Zuckerberg fund, has a current valuation of $800 million and could join the Unicorn club by next year. “ should become a Unicorn in the next 18 months as well,” said Makkar.

Unlike early-stage VCs which invest in several companies, BII has reserved its bets for a few “The risk of companies changes dramatically from series A to B and the way we evaluate them is different from how early-stage funds do,” Makkar said.

The company has also added a new filter while making investment decisions from now on. It will see if Covid-19 has affected a sector in a negative or positive way and take that into account before taking the final call. According to Makkar, edtech and healthtech will continue to grow in the next year too.