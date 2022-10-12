EV solutions start-up Vecmocon raises $5.2 mn for business expansion

Vecmocon, an electric vehicles (EV) solutions company, has raised $5.2 million in funding from Tiger Global, and other investors.

The company will use the funds for business expansion, scaling up operations, and product innovation. “EV mass adoption is not a product story but an ecosystem story. Robustness, reliability, and service are at the core of this story which we at Vecmocon are building. We plan to utilize this fundraise to invest primarily in team and tech,” said Peeyush Asati, Vecmocon’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

The company said in a statement it will empower EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and others with the latest technology and reliable components.

“An electric vehicle is a technologically advanced product. For the larger number of OEMs, it is hard to develop the expertise to design and perfect the software and hardware components like a BMS or VIM. Such customers stand to win greatly by adopting Vecmocon’s platform which allows them to launch high-performance vehicles faster to the market,” said Arpit Agarwal, director at .

Vecmocon said its technology powers more than 5,000 vehicles and it aspires to increase the number to 500,000 by the end of 2025.

“We are excited to partner with them (Vecmocon) as they build a high-quality global automotive tech company to support the adoption of EVs,” said Connie Lee, partner at .