JUST IN
Govt scraps sale of SAIL's Bhadravathi plant on low bidder interest
Dish TV, 4 others settle non-disclosure of AGM voting results with Sebi
EV solutions start-up Vecmocon raises $5.2 mn for business expansion
Reliance Retail's brand partnerships increase three-fold in a decade
Byju's to lay off 2,500 staffers; targets profitability in six months
RBI's revised ARC norms: Aircel, RCom debt resolution faces uncertainty
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group gets shareholder nod to rejig capital
NBA, Reliance Retail launch extensive range of merchandise in India
TVS Motor Company overtakes Hero MotoCorp in market capitalisation value
Moonlighting a 'question of ethics', says Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Weak volumes remain an overhang on Whirlpool, Q2 margins to be hit
Dish TV, 4 others settle non-disclosure of AGM voting results with Sebi
Business Standard

EV solutions start-up Vecmocon raises $5.2 mn for business expansion

Company assists OEMs and others with the latest technology and components

Topics
Fundraising | Tiger Global | Blume Ventures

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Vecmocon, an electric vehicles (EV) solutions company, has raised $5.2 million in funding from Tiger Global, Blume Ventures and other investors.

The company will use the funds for business expansion, scaling up operations, and product innovation. “EV mass adoption is not a product story but an ecosystem story. Robustness, reliability, and service are at the core of this story which we at Vecmocon are building. We plan to utilize this fundraise to invest primarily in team and tech,” said Peeyush Asati, Vecmocon’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

The company said in a statement it will empower EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and others with the latest technology and reliable components.

“An electric vehicle is a technologically advanced product. For the larger number of OEMs, it is hard to develop the expertise to design and perfect the software and hardware components like a BMS or VIM. Such customers stand to win greatly by adopting Vecmocon’s platform which allows them to launch high-performance vehicles faster to the market,” said Arpit Agarwal, director at Blume Ventures.

Vecmocon said its technology powers more than 5,000 vehicles and it aspires to increase the number to 500,000 by the end of 2025.

“We are excited to partner with them (Vecmocon) as they build a high-quality global automotive tech company to support the adoption of EVs,” said Connie Lee, partner at Tiger Global.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fundraising

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.