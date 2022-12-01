VECV's total sales rise 20% to 4,903 units in November; exports down 69.7%

-
Eicher Motors on Thursday said its joint venture with Volvo Group -- VE Commercial Vehicles -- posted 20 per cent rise in total sales at 4,903 units in November.
VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 4,085 units in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales of Eicher brand of trucks and buses were at 4,483 units as against 3,184 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40.8 per cent.
Exports were down 69.7 per cent at 237 units from 783 units last year, it added.
Total sales of Volvo trucks and buses grew 55.1 per cent to 183 units as compared to 118 units in the preceding year, it said.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:25 IST
