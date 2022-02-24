Vedanta Aluminium launches low carbon aluminium, unveils two product lines

-
Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium, launched a low carbon brand on Thursday as a step towards its commitment of achieving net- zero carbon by 2050.
Vedanta Aluminium unveiled two product lines – Restora (low carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium) -under the brand and said that it was the first major non-ferrous Indian metals producer to manufacture low carbon products (primary aluminium) for customers worldwide.
The first production volume of 100 kilo tonnes of Restora and Restora Ultra aluminium already has interest from environmentally conscious customers, a statement from Vedanta Aluminium said.
Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta, said that the products would cater to the domestic market and exports. There are orders from Europe and the US; in India, a pilot was on for the automotive sector.
Restora has a GHG emission intensity that is "well" below 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne of aluminium manufactured – the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low carbon aluminium, and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint, the company said.
