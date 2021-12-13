Vedanta group entities withdraw multiple tax disputes with Indian govt

-
ALSO READ
Wanted, a panel to settle tax disputes
Anil Agarwal Foundation pledges Rs 5,000 crore for rural India
Cairn Energy to drop cases against India, accepts $1-billion offer
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited plans $5-billion capex for 3 years
Right time for India to resolve trade disputes with US
-
With this, the group is a step nearer to closing the dispute on withholdings tax with Cairn India. The 14 group entities include Volcan Investments, Volcan Investments Cyprus, Vedanta Holdings Jersey, Vedanta Resources Cyprus, Vedanta Resources Holdings, Vedanta Resources Finance, Finsider International Company, Richter Holding, Welter Trading, Westglobe, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II, Twinstar Holdings and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius.
This would pave the way for settlement of disputes under a law that was brought in by the Union government earlier this year to reverse the retrospective taxation. It would also meet the requirement under a settlement reached between Cairn Plc. now called Capricorn Energy, and the Union government for $1.2 billion arbitration on India.
“Vedanta Ltd., along with its related group entities, have filed the required statutory forms and undertakings in the prescribed Form 1 under the Indian Income Tax Rules, 1962. The aforesaid forms and undertakings have been accepted by the jurisdictional commissioner, and accordingly, a certificate to this effect, as prescribed in Form No. 2 under Rule 11UF of the Indian Income Tax Rules, 1962 has been issued,” the company said in a statement.
Under the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, companies have to file a declaration to “irrevocably withdraw, discontinue and not pursue” any legal proceedings. These include proceedings before the appellate forum, proceedings for arbitration, conciliation or mediation, and enforcing or pursuing attachments in respect of any award, order, or judgment. The draft rules require a similar undertaking from “interested parties” and shareholders in support of withdrawing cases. The amendment settled the retrospective cases pertaining to the 2012 legislation on the offshore indirect transfer of Indian assets.
Cairn India had in April 2015 moved the Delhi High Court against Rs 20,495-crore tax demanded from it as withholding tax that was levied on Cairn UK Holdings.
The Vedanta statement also said no further proceedings or claims would be initiated in any court or tribunal whether in India or outside India, pursuant to fulfilment of conditions as prescribed in Rule 11UF of the Indian Income Tax Rules, 1962 read with the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021.
They also provided an undertaking, which includes a complete release of the Republic of India and any Indian Affiliates with respect to any award, judgment, or court order pertaining to the relevant order or orders or under the relevant order or orders, and with respect to any claim pertaining to the relevant order or orders.
The undertaking also includes an indemnity against any claims brought against the Republic of India or any India affiliate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU