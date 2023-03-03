JUST IN
Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources
Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting tools on cloud service Drive
RBI slaps Rs 3.06 cr penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for violation of norms
Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here
India Inc commits Rs 11.87 trn to Andhra on Day-1 of investor summit
Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani
Google Keep's new feature lets users pin notes to home screen on Android
Vistara starts Mumbai-Dammam flight; second Saudi destination after Jeddah
After Bajaj Allianz, New India Assurance gets into surety bonds business
In a bid to rationalise costs, Swiggy sells cloud kitchen business
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting tools on cloud service Drive
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources

Is negotiating with Barclays, JP Morgan, StanChart; fresh fund raising comes within months of the firm having deleveraged its balance sheet by $2 bn

Topics
Vedanta  | capital | Barclays

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Vedanta

Mining and metal major Vedanta is in talks with international banks including Barclays, JP Morgan and StanChart to raise up to $1 billion. The proceeds would be used to refinance old loans, say banking sources.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.