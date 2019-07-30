Vedanta makes several changes in top management, reshuffles three CEOs

Group has made several changes at the top deck, reshuffling three chief executive officers (CEOs) within the company.

Abhijit Pati, the incumbent chief executive officer of Aluminium Jharsuguda (Odisha), will now head Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (Balco) in Chhattisgarh. He joined in 2008 and subsequently became CEO of Vedanta Aluminium Jharsuguda, one of the largest Greenfield Aluminium cum Power complexes in the world---in December 2016.

Vikas Sharma, the current CEO of Balco, has been transferred to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). Associated with the since 2012, Sharma became the CEO of Balco in March 2017. He will be the new CEO of TSPL Punjab-- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. Sharma will head the 1,980 MW (three Units of 660 MW each) thermal coal-based power plant. All three units have been commissioned and the plant has been fully operational since August 2016.

C N Singh, the incumbent CEO of TSPL, has been made interim CEO of Vedanta Aluminium Jharsuguda.

The three CEOs are likely to assume the charge of their new assignment within a fortnight. According to company officials, the reshuffle in the top management is routine practice.