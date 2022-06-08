Vedanta pledges 5.77% stake in Hindustan Zinc for Rs 8,000-cr term loan

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves sale of entire remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc
Vedanta pledges 86% Hindustan Zinc stake in Q4 as govt preps to sell stake
Fallout of Russia-Ukraine war: Metal users, producers feel price pinch
Hindustan Zinc dips 6% post March quarter results
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Motors, Maruti, NCC, Marico, Hind Zinc, IT stks
-
Metals and mining major Vedanta on Wednesday informed stock exchanges that it has pledged 5.77% stake in Hindustan Zinc for a Rs 8,000-crore term loan.
"We wish to inform you that the earlier encumbrance created by Vedanta Limited (Promoter of HZL) aggregating to 64.92% of paid-up share capital of HZL, to secure the syndicated term loan facility of Rs 10,000 crore in the form of Pledge (14.82% of the paid-up share capital of HZL) and Non-disposal undertaking (NDU) (50.10% of the paid-up share capital of
HZL) had been released.
"Further, to secure the term loan facility of Rs 8,000 crore, VEDL has created encumbrance in the form of Pledge (5.77% of
the paid-up share capital of HZL) and NDU (50.10% of the paid-up share capital of HZL) in respect of its shareholding in HZL. It may further be noted that none of the shareholding of VEDL in HZL is encumbered for any personal borrowing of any of the promoter / promoter group of HZL and this is an undertaking by VEDL to continue to retain their current shareholding in HZL, for the comfort of the lenders of VEDL," said the Anil Agarwal-led company in a stock exchange filing.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had last month approved the sale of the government’s remaining stake of 29.5% in Hindustan Zinc, as it sought to accelerate its disinvestment drive. The sale of the entire 29.5% stake in the company would fetch the Centre Rs 38,062 crore. It would be sold in tranches through an offer for sale, a government official had told Business Standard.
Hindustan Zinc was a government-owned company till 2002. In April 2002, the government offloaded a 26% stake in the company to Vedanta group’s Sterlite Opportunities and Ventures.
The group later bought 20% from the market and another 18.92% from the government in November 2003.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU