Vedanta pledges 5.77% stake in Hindustan Zinc for Rs 8,000-cr term loan

Metals and mining major on Wednesday informed stock exchanges that it has pledged 5.77% stake in for a Rs 8,000-crore term loan.

"We wish to inform you that the earlier encumbrance created by Limited (Promoter of HZL) aggregating to 64.92% of paid-up share capital of HZL, to secure the syndicated term loan facility of Rs 10,000 crore in the form of Pledge (14.82% of the paid-up share capital of HZL) and Non-disposal undertaking (NDU) (50.10% of the paid-up share capital of

HZL) had been released.

"Further, to secure the term loan facility of Rs 8,000 crore, VEDL has created encumbrance in the form of Pledge (5.77% of

the paid-up share capital of HZL) and NDU (50.10% of the paid-up share capital of HZL) in respect of its shareholding in HZL. It may further be noted that none of the shareholding of VEDL in HZL is encumbered for any personal borrowing of any of the promoter / promoter group of HZL and this is an undertaking by VEDL to continue to retain their current shareholding in HZL, for the comfort of the lenders of VEDL," said the Anil Agarwal-led company in a stock exchange filing.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had last month approved the sale of the government’s remaining stake of 29.5% in Hindustan Zinc, as it sought to accelerate its disinvestment drive. The sale of the entire 29.5% stake in the company would fetch the Centre Rs 38,062 crore. It would be sold in tranches through an offer for sale, a government official had told Business Standard.

was a government-owned company till 2002. In April 2002, the government offloaded a 26% stake in the company to group’s Sterlite Opportunities and Ventures.

The group later bought 20% from the market and another 18.92% from the government in November 2003.