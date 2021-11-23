Vedanta promoters buy 138.6 mn shares in Vedanta Ltd at Rs 349.7 per share

Promoters of Anil Agarwal-led Limited, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Netherlands Investments BV, on Tuesday bought 138.6 million of the company at Rs 349.7 a share.

With this, the promoters have bought 3.7 per cent stake in the company totally, with Twin Star Holdings having bought 2.36 per cent, and Netherlands, 1.35 per cent.

The promoters had put an offer for 170 million (4.57 per cent stake).

They were looking to raise their take in Vedanta Ltd. JP Morgan India Private Limited has been the broker to purchasers, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV.