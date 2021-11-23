Vedanta promoters buy 138.6 mn shares in Vedanta Ltd at Rs 349.7 per share

-
Promoters of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV, on Tuesday bought 138.6 million shares of the company at Rs 349.7 a share.
With this, the promoters have bought 3.7 per cent stake in the company totally, with Twin Star Holdings having bought 2.36 per cent, and Vedanta Netherlands, 1.35 per cent.
The promoters had put an offer for 170 million shares (4.57 per cent stake).
They were looking to raise their take in Vedanta Ltd. JP Morgan India Private Limited has been the broker to purchasers, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments BV.
