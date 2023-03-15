JUST IN
Business Standard

Vedanta repays $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank via encumbrance

Recently, Vedanta said that it has prepaid all its debt that was due for repayment till March 2023

Topics
Vedanta  | Standard Chartered | Standard Chartered Bank

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources Ltd on Wednesday said that they repaid $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank via release of encumbrance on March 10.

In a regulatory filing, the company led by billionaire Anil Agarwal said, "The earlier disclosure was made pursuant to facility agreement dated 08 September 2022 entered into between Twin Star Holding Limited, Vedanta Resources Limited and Welter Trading Limited, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited for the purposes of availing a facility of an aggregate amount of $100,000,000. However, the said facility has been repaid and the encumbrance has been released," the company said in a statement.

Recently, Vedanta said that it had prepaid all its debt due for repayment till March 2023. It has reportedly paid nearly $2 billion in the last 11 months. It added said it was confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.

The recent step to repay Standard Chartered Bank is also in the same direction to convince the investor community that the debt is within their manageable limits.

"We have a tremendous asset base which delivers high cash flows. There is the full capability to repay. With the ongoing expansions, we expect our revenue to be $30 billion in the near term," the company said in a social media post recently.

Vedanta Resources is the majority owner of Mumbai-listed mining and oil & gas company Vedanta Ltd.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 15:58 IST

