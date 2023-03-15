Vedanta repays $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank via encumbrance

Resources Ltd on Wednesday said that they repaid $100 million to Bank via release of encumbrance on March 10.

In a regulatory filing, the company led by billionaire Anil Agarwal said, "The earlier disclosure was made pursuant to facility agreement dated 08 September 2022 entered into between Twin Star Holding Limited, Resources Limited and Welter Trading Limited, Bank (Singapore) Limited for the purposes of availing a facility of an aggregate amount of $100,000,000. However, the said facility has been repaid and the encumbrance has been released," the company said in a statement.

Recently, said that it had prepaid all its debt due for repayment till March 2023. It has reportedly paid nearly $2 billion in the last 11 months. It added said it was confident of meeting its liquidity requirements for the quarter ending June 2023.

The recent step to repay Bank is also in the same direction to convince the investor community that the debt is within their manageable limits.

"We have a tremendous asset base which delivers high cash flows. There is the full capability to repay. With the ongoing expansions, we expect our revenue to be $30 billion in the near term," the company said in a social media post recently.

Vedanta Resources is the majority owner of Mumbai-listed mining and oil & gas company Vedanta Ltd.