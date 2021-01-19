Vedanta Resources settles copper mine pollution claim in Zambia

has agreed to settle all claims brought against it by Zambian villagers following pollution by a mine run by Konkola Mines (KCM), Vedanta and law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday.

The claim, centering on pollution from the Nchanga Mine, was brought by more than 2,500 Zambian villagers against KCM — Zambia’s biggest private employer — and its UK-based parent company

“Without admission of liability, and Konkola Copper Mines confirm that they have agreed, for the benefit of local communities, the settlement of all claims brought against them by Zambian claimants represented by English law firm Leigh Day,” Vedanta said. The settlement amount was not disclosed.