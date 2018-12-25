Vedanta Resources to scale up Electrosteel into a mega steel project

After its acquisition of Electrosteel Steels, diversified metals and mining major, Resources, will be scaling up the existing 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity to 7 mtpa in the coming years, which will entail a total investment of $3.3-4 billion.

Anil Agarwal, chairman at Resources, said that while the Electrosteel plant is producing around 1.5 mtpa at present, it has an inherent capacity to produce 2.5 mtpa at an investment of $ 300 million, which will be making in the next two years.

Vedanta has also opted for a adjacent to the existing Electrosteel plant in Jharkhand.

"We will be doing it (the second plant) in the same area because it's always good to have synergy," he said.





ALSO READ: After acquiring ESL, Vedanta to set up $4-bn steel plant in Jharkhand

This new plant will be part of Electrosteel and will come up in a three-year timeframe once the company receives the necessary clearances. Along with the existing plant, Electrosteel has around 2,200 acres of land but will be making fresh land acquisitions as more land is needed.

"Altogether, the steel capacity will be 7 mtpa," he said, implying that this new plant will have a capacity of 4.5 mtpa.

"We are talking to Japanese, Koreans and Chinese for machinery, technology and others," Agarwal said.

Vedanta has an iron ore mine in Jharkhand which can possibly feed this project.

This project is expected to generate direct employment of 60,000 and an equal number of indirect employment opportunities.

Earlier this year, Vedanta was declared the successful applicant for the stressed assets of Electrosteel under the corporate insolvency resolution process. Thereafter, it has overtaken the managerial control of this firm and a new board has been put in place.

Oil & Gas atop the agenda

Laying its primary focus on the oil and gas segment in the near term, Vedanta, the world’s sixth largest diversified natural resources conglomerate, has lined up a $4-5 billion investment to scale up its oil production by four times of its existing output.

"At the moment, we are producing around 200,000 barrels (per day). With the first phase of whatever adjusting field we have, we will produce up to 500,000 barrels (per day) in two years' time. And with the new blocks we have got in Assam, Rajasthan, Kutch area in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, altogether, we will produce another 500,000 barrels (per day). So, it’ll take up our total production to around a million barrels (per day)," Agarwal said.



ALSO READ: Vedanta moves Supreme Court against Madras HC order on Sterlite plant

While it is expected that it will take another four years for the new blocks to start production, the total investment on the oil and gas front will be to the tune of $4-5 billion.

In August this year, under the country’s first round of oil and gas auctions under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-I), Vedanta won 41 blocks out of a total of 55 on offer.

Cairn Oil & Gas is the wing of the group that is involved in the oil business and operates around 25 per cent of India's domestic crude oil production.

"The number one priority is oil and gas, then is aluminium, the third is zinc and silver -- we are the fourth largest producer of silver in the world," Agarwal said.

He said the company will be starting a "big production and exploration project in Assam".

At present, Cairn's operations are spread across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.





ALSO READ: Environment court sets aside TN govt's order to shut down Vedanta smelter

It is also looking at the feasibility of making a downstream aluminium project from its existing project in Asansol in West Bengal.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta Resources' total investments in the country over the next three years will be around $8 billion. While the majority of this investment will go towards the oil and gas business, the company will also be investing to scale up production in the aluminium, copper, zinc & silver and steel verticals.