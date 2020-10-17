Vedanta's Agarwal: Scrap trader from Bihar with an appetite for business

Anil Agarwal once admitted that though his family likes to try out Chinese, Thai, Japanese and Korean cuisine when they eat out in London, if he's still hungry he'll go back for dal-chawal at home. Like many of his generation who have grown up on Indian fare, Southeast Asian cuisine is too light to fill them up.

But Agarwal differs in that he has no inhibitions trying out new things and even manages "to carve out a vegetarian meal" from these essentially non-vegetarian cuisines. As expansive in his businesses as he is as a host, perhaps it is his ability to discover ...