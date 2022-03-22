Vedantu appoints former Reliance, Google executive as chief growth officer

Vedantu, a pioneer in Live online learning, has appointed Nikhil Rungta as chief growth officer. Nikhil will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units, directly reporting to Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder. His mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, and YouTube. Rungta will also play a critical role in strengthening the Vedantu brand and help in making it one of India’s most preferred online education amongst students, parents, and teachers.

Rungta is a seasoned leader with strong management experience across consumer internet, technology, and SaaS organisations. He has held leadership roles at Google, Intuit, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Housing.com and Yatra.com.

“As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s (Rungta) extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu. “Nikhil is an industry veteran and adept at consumer tech & start-up space solving complex and real-time business challenges. We believe his high leadership background is the kind of expertise we need in Vedantu to succeed in all spheres. I welcome Nikhil to team Vedantu and look forward to work with him.”

In a career spanning over 20 years, Rungta has successfully scaled businesses, built marquee brands, and led high-performance teams, in both turnaround and high-growth situations. His robust experience across global and start-ups will help accelerate growth at Vedantu.

“Vedantu is a student-centric brand that aims to provide education to every student by encouraging them to achieve their dreams,” said Nikhil Rungta, chief growth officer, Vedantu. “I am delighted to embark on a new journey in the edtech sector and look forward to taking Vedantu to the next level of growth by building scalable solutions and improving learning outcomes for every child across the country.”