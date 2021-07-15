Vedantu ties up with AI-based interactive digital books platform Pedagogy

-
Vedantu, a pioneer in live online learning, has made a strategic investment in Pedagogy, also an AI-enabled personalised learning platform that provides online courses and interactive digital books for students preparing for competitive examinations.
Through this strategic partnership, Tiger Global-backed Vedantu intends to make Pedagogy’s unique product accessible to Vedantu’s 30 million students at an affordable price.
Pedagogy works on a subscription-based model to provide trusted content to its students, from India’s best publishers and content creators. It transforms physical books into interactive content and students can access books, courses, practice questions, and tests on the go through Pedagogy App and Web platforms.
“In line with Vedantu's core mission of ensuring the best learning outcomes for our students, this partnership will provide our students with access to the best, highly interactive books and courses,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu.”Pedagogy has tremendous potential and aligns with our vision of making quality learning accessible and affordable to all students across the country. Delivery and distribution are two significant areas of investment for us, and we will continue to look for inorganic acquisitions or investment opportunities in these areas.”
Founded by Archin Shah in 2016, Pedagogy is transforming the way students purchase and access books and courses while preparing for engineering, medical, and other entrance exams. It offers a Netflix-like subscription allowing its users access to popular books and digital courses from leading publishers and coaching centers across the country and help aspirants ace their entrance examinations.
“We are pleased to have Vedantu as a strategic partner. We share the same core vision and our deep ties with Vedantu will ensure students around the world get access to high-quality content at an affordable price,” said Archin Shah, Founder & CEO, Pedagogy. “It will also help battle piracy and help propagate consumption of official content. This is the first step in creating a legitimate and new-age distribution network. Pedagogy aims to be the largest platform to access digital books and is targeting onboard content creators across multiple segments.”
With this investment, Vedantu will further strengthen its personalized learning experience for its students. Content consumption using trusted books is an integral part of every student’s academic journey and Pedagogy will help Vedantu disrupt this space.
Students can purchase a single subscription to get access to a range of preparatory books and courses for their exams along with a personalised study and a practice platform. Giving priority to engineering and medical exams, Pedagogy allows aspirants to consume content from more than 175 popular books and courses available for top exams like JEE and NEET at an affordable price.
