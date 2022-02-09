Venture capital firm 3one4 Capital elevates Nruthya Madappa to Director

Early-stage firm 3one4 Capital has elevated Nruthya Madappa from the position of Principal to Director. As the VC firm's first Director, she will continue to lead and expand the Growth and Capital vertical.

Madappa joined the firm as Principal and Head of Growth and Capital Development in 2020 and has led topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital. She has been involved in aiding the firm’s portfolio and founders plan and achieve financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, M&A, and exits.

Before the stint at 3one4 Capital, Madappa led investments in over 25 as the managing partner at The CoWrks Foundry, an early-stage business accelerator. She also established global partnerships with Yale and Columbia University for the program.

3one4 Capital closed a total of 51 deals in 2021 - 28 early stage (pre-seed, seed and pre-series A) and 23 growth and late stage (Series A and above) and 11 follow-on rounds for its portfolio at higher valuations from top-tier local and global VCs, PEs, and strategic investors.

Pranav Pai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital, said, “Nruthya has channelled her years of technical and operating experience towards building a partnership-oriented approach that acts as a force multiplier and supports the exponential growth of our portfolio. We are grateful to have her join the firm’s leadership and look forward to working with her to partner with the generational companies from India.”

With its third early-stage fund and its fifth fund overall, the VC firm now manages a combined corpus of Rs 2,300 Cr ($300 Mn) and a portfolio of over 70 investments across the early stage.