Venture capital firm 3one4 Capital elevates Nruthya Madappa to Director

-
ALSO READ
WeRize raises $8mn in Series A led by 3one4 Capital, Picus and others
SaaS startup Everstage raises $1.7 mn seed funding led by 3one4 Capital
Google, 3one4 Capital, and Temasek invest Rs 453 cr in neo-bank Open
Fintech software provider Hypto raises $3 mn from Stellaris, 3one4 Capital
The ePlane Company's flying taxis are all set to take to the skies
-
Early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital has elevated Nruthya Madappa from the position of Principal to Director. As the VC firm's first Director, she will continue to lead and expand the Growth and Capital vertical.
Madappa joined the firm as Principal and Head of Growth and Capital Development in 2020 and has led topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital. She has been involved in aiding the firm’s portfolio companies and founders plan and achieve financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, M&A, and exits.
Before the stint at 3one4 Capital, Madappa led investments in over 25 companies as the managing partner at The CoWrks Foundry, an early-stage business accelerator. She also established global partnerships with Yale and Columbia University for the program.
3one4 Capital closed a total of 51 deals in 2021 - 28 early stage (pre-seed, seed and pre-series A) and 23 growth and late stage (Series A and above) and 11 follow-on rounds for its portfolio companies at higher valuations from top-tier local and global VCs, PEs, and strategic investors.
Pranav Pai, Managing Partner at 3one4 Capital, said, “Nruthya has channelled her years of technical and operating experience towards building a partnership-oriented approach that acts as a force multiplier and supports the exponential growth of our portfolio. We are grateful to have her join the firm’s leadership and look forward to working with her to partner with the generational companies from India.”
With its third early-stage fund and its fifth fund overall, the VC firm now manages a combined corpus of Rs 2,300 Cr ($300 Mn) and a portfolio of over 70 investments across the early stage.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU