Vested Finance raises $12 mn in series A funding round led by Ayon Capital

Vested Finance, a California-headquartered online platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market, has raised $12 million in Series A funding, led by Ayon Capital while the company received continued support from existing investors Tenoneten, Ovo Fund, Wedbush Ventures, IPV, and Upscale.

New investors including 9Unicorns, Ankur Warikoo (ex-CEO of Groupon India), Dhruvil Sanghvi (CEO at Loginext), and Saumil Parekh (VP of Marketing at PharmEasy) have also come on board, along with content creators such as Akshat Shrivastava, Mukul Malik (Asset Yogi), Sharan Hedge (Finance with Sharan), Dhruv Rathee, Shashank Udupa, and others.

Vested Finance's aim is to provide access to global wealth creation opportunities in an easy and cost-effective manner, with a major step in this direction was achieved through the launch of Vested Direct, which enables Indian investors to begin their US investing journey in just one day.

Vested Direct also reduces the fund transfer costs with zero transaction fees and a fixed forex markup of 1.2 per cent, one of the lowest in the industry, said the company. They have also introduced features that allow investors to invest in stocks and ETFs on a recurring basis, create their own portfolios (Vests), or file taxes according to Indian laws.

“We want to enable investors across the globe to access global wealth creation opportunities in an easy and cost-effective manner. The growth that we have seen over the years is testimony to the interest of Indian investors in investing in the US markets. We want to use the funds to scale our team globally and expand our product suite to launch complementary products in the cross-border space while continuing to grow the core US investing user base," said Viram Shah, co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance.

The company has processed more than $250 million in transactions in 2021 and also tripled the deposits on the platform in 2021. The company’s global team is based across India, US, and Canada.

To facilitate Indian investors to invest in the US markets, Vested has partnered with more than 35 partners, which includes brokers, fintech, and wealth management firms in India.

Rahul Pagidipati, managing partner, Ayon Capital said, “For Ayon, leading this new round was an easy decision. Viram and his team are committed to their mission of making diverse markets accessible to Indian investors. Moreover, they have a strong culture and have shown their ability to be creative on the strategy side and execute with discipline. Vested is an integral part of Ayon's plan to provide a diversified suite of products for the large and growing Indian investor community to preserve and build their wealth.”