Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers shares skyrocket on govt's stake move

-
ALSO READ
Vi to lose access to towers if it fails to clear dues, says Indus Towers
Indus Towers to raise Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs after weak Q2 result
Indus Towers accepts Vodafone Idea's payment plan for its dues
Indus Towers revises report, drops para on govt stake in Vodafone Idea
Govt equity in Vodafone Idea hinges on stock recovery: Indus Towers
-
Stocks of Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Indus Towers rallied on Monday on the back of the central government's decision to take a 33 per cent stake in Vi.
Shares of Vi surged nearly 20 per cent to close at Rs 8.26 on the BSE, while Indus Tower stock rose nearly 13 per cent to Rs 162.
On Friday, the government finally approved the conversion of interest worth over Rs 16,000 crore into equity in Vi. The board of Vi had approved the proposal last January but it was stuck for the past several months.
Analysts view the development as a near-term positive for Vi. The stake issuance coupled with potential capital infusion by promoters should help the company clear pending dues and invest in the 5G network. On Monday, Vi also announced a tie up with device maker Motorola to ensure seamless 5G connectivity across its fifth generation smartphone portfolio.
The development is also considered a positive for Indus Towers as it will improve visibility of cash flow and reduce its receivables.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 19:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU