JUST IN
JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report
SEC fines Oracle $23 mn for bribing officials in India, Turkey, and UAE
India Inc seeks help from law firms to address moonlighting: Report
Hostile media bid shows how Asia's richest can align and dominate a sector
What is driving consolidation at the Tata group?
YouTube Shorts opening door for mobile-first creators in India: Vidyasagar
Steady trend: PSUs hit 34% of capex target in April-August, shows data
Telecom may be first strategic sector to be picked up for privatisation
Consumer companies expect strong sales revival this festival season
Jet Airways take-off in coming weeks; in advanced talks for leasing planes
You are here: Home » Companies » News
JSW Energy plans to raise $30.60 million through 3-year bonds: Report
Business Standard

Vi to lose access to towers if it fails to clear dues, says Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) total tower dues exceed Rs 10,000 crore. Out of this, Rs 7,000 crore is owed to Indus Towers alone

Topics
BS Web Reports | Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Indus Towers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) risks losing access to Indus Towers' mobile towers from November if it fails to clear its dues. The telco has been asked by Indus Towers to clear its dues or lose access to towers, a report in Economic Times (ET) said.

On Monday, Indus Towers held a Board meeting to discuss the company's mounting trade receivables. Later, it issued a "strongly-worded" letter to Vi, ET added.

"Independent directors on the Indus board were upset about the prolonged non-payment of dues by Vi," a person aware of the matter told ET.

Also Read: How-to convert physical SIM into e-SIM on Airtel, Jio, Voda-Idea networks

In the letter, Indus Towers reportedly told Vi to clear its dues and pay 80 per cent of the current monthly dues immediately. It has also directed the company to pay 100 per cent of monthly dues "on time".

Vi's total tower dues exceed Rs 10,000 crore. Out of this, Rs 7,000 crore is owed to Indus Towers alone. Rs 3,000 crore is owed to American Tower Company (ATC).

The distressed telco is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore via debt from lenders and equity. However, it has not been able to close any deal yet, ET added.

At the end of June, Indus Towers operated 186,474 towers with Vi being its major buyer. Bharti Airtel owns a 47.76 per cent stake in the company, while Vodafone Group holds 21.05 per cent. Vi had sold its stake in the company after Indus Towers' merger with Bharti Infratel.

At the end of June, Vi's net debt stood at Rs 1.98 trillion, with its deferred spectrum payment dues at over Rs 1.16 trillion and debt from banks and financial institutions at Rs 15,200 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 10:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.