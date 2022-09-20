How-to convert physical SIM into e-SIM on Airtel, Jio, Voda-Idea networks

-
e-SIM is a new buzzword in the technology industry that came forth after the American technology giant Apple launched the e-SIM only iPhone 14 series in the US. Unlike physical SIM cards, e-SIM is embedded in the device, which can be a smartphone, a watch, and a laptop. It works similar to that of a physical SIM, but with some added advantages. For example, e-SIM can save multiple SIM profiles. This enables convenience, especially for people who carry more than one active connection. Security is another benefit of the e-SIM. It cannot be taken out, therefore, cannot be misused in case of loss and theft.
In India, the private telecom operators provide e-SIM at no additional cost. Below is the process to convert your physical SIM into e-SIM for smartphones on Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea network:
Airtel
Step 1: Initiate the process by sending SMS "e-SIM<>registered email id" to 121. You will receive a SMS from the same number, asking to confirm the initiation process. You will be needed to reply back with "1" to confirm the e-SIM change request within 60 seconds of receiving the message.
Note: If your email id is invalid, you will receive a SMS asking you to re-initiate the process with the correct email id. It will also guide you on how to update the email id.
Step 2: After receiving the confirmation, you will receive another SMS asking to provide a consent over a call. This is a necessary step. After this is done, you will receive a QR code on your registered email ID.
Step 3: Scan the QR code through the smartphone to enable e-SIM services. The e-SIM takes around two hours for activation. Your existing SIM will continue to work during this period.
Note: Go to the Airtel website and select your smartphone model for instructions regarding QR scanning process. On iPhone, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan > Scan QR code > e-SIM. Make sure your phone is connected to mobile data/Wi-Fi during the process.
Reliance Jio
For converting your existing Jio SIM into e-SIM, you will need your Phone’s EID and IMEI number. On iPhones, the EID and IMEI numbers are available on about page in settings.
Step 1: Send “GETE-SIM <space><32 Digit EID><space><15 Digit IMEI>“ to 199. You will receive a 19-digit virtual e-SIM number on SMS and registered email ID.
Note: If your email ID is not registered with your existing Jio number, you will get a reply asking to update it for reinitiating the process.
Step 2: Send another SMS “SIMCHG <space><19 digit e-SIM Number>” to 199 and wait for up to two hours to receive an update on e-SIM processing.
Step 3: SMS "1" to 183 to request an automated call from +91 2235072222. On the call, dial ‘1’ to confirm. Once done, go to the e-SIM setting on the smartphone and tap on install 'Data plan' to activate e-SIM.
Vodafone Idea
Step 1: SMS e-SIM< space >registered email ID to 199. You will receive a confirmation SMS to which you need to reply with "E-SIMY" to confirm the e-SIM change request.
Step 2: You will receive a message asking you to provide consent over a call. Once done, you will receive a final SMS with the QR Code for e-SIM activation on your registered email ID.
