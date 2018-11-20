Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak quits, ends his seven year stint with the company

Raj Nayak, chief operating officer at entertainment network Viacom18, has resigned from his post at the network, ending his seven-year stint with the company. He will serve at till February next year.

Nayak joined in 2011 as CEO, COLORS and was elevated to COO - in May 2017. In a recent restructuring exercise undertaken by the network, his role was expanded to lead the revenue portfolio for the network’s broadcast business.

Sudhanshu Vats, group CEO and MD designate, Viacom18 said, “Raj is one of the most admired leaders in the media and entertainment industry. While on one hand, it is our loss to see a committed and capable leader leave, on the other, it is reassuring to know that he will always keep Viacom18's flag flying high. On a personal level, I would like to thank Raj for partnering me as Viacom18 scaled newer heights. On behalf of everyone at Viacom18, I’d like to wish Raj all the very best for his future endeavours.”

Nayak said, “The last seven and a half years at Viacom18 have been most exciting, challenging and rewarding. I have a wonderful team and they helped propel the company to new heights. The Viacom18 leadership has always been supportive and for that, I will always be grateful. These are exciting times for the media industry, the pace of change is remarkable, and I feel energised about the opportunity to do something new in this new landscape.”

Nayak has in the past worked at and Media throughout his 25-year stint in the industry. Before joining Viacom18, he founded the advertising sales company Aidem Ventures.