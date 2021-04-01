Video startup Chingari raises $13 mn, plans 100 mn users in 6 months

Short video app Chingari has raised $13 million in a pre-Series A round led by OnMobile Global. Other investors in this round included Republic Labs US, Astarc Ventures, White Star Capital and others. The startup has raised $14.4 million in total so far.

Homegrown Chingari said it will use the funds to grow from 56 million users to over 100 million in two quarters, enhance its content, and hire talent. As part of the deal, OnMobile will integrate and distribute its direct-to-consumer ONMO gaming platform on the Chingari app and collaborate on other product integrations to serve users. Krish Seshadri, CEO of OnMobile will also be joining the Chingari board as part of the deal.

“We couldn't have hoped for a better partner than OnMobile & Krish to help Chingari embody its vision and become a content super media app for Bharat, and help engage the billion Indians. With our visions aligned, this partnership promises to be a winning collaboration,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-Founder, and CEO of Chingari. The app shot to fame last year after the government banned dozens of Chinese apps including the short video apps market leader TikTok in India.

"The Chingari team has built a terrific product with great user retention and growth. ONMO gaming’s short format challenges and Chingari's short-form videos complement each other well," said OnMobile CEO Seshadri.