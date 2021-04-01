Video startup Chingari raises $13 mn, plans 100 mn users in 6 months

-
ALSO READ
India set to have 150 unicorns, $1 bn startup funding deals: Experts
Short video app Chingari enters social commerce, eyes $100 mn revenue
The Year That Was: How startups survived 2020 with resilience, pivots, hope
KreditBee concludes $75 mn funding round from Premji Invest, others
Newest unicorn in town: Cars24 raises $200 mn in Series-E funding
-
Short video app Chingari has raised $13 million in a pre-Series A round led by OnMobile Global. Other investors in this round included Republic Labs US, Astarc Ventures, White Star Capital and others. The startup has raised $14.4 million in total so far.
Homegrown Chingari said it will use the funds to grow from 56 million users to over 100 million in two quarters, enhance its content, and hire talent. As part of the deal, OnMobile will integrate and distribute its direct-to-consumer ONMO gaming platform on the Chingari app and collaborate on other product integrations to serve users. Krish Seshadri, CEO of OnMobile will also be joining the Chingari board as part of the deal.
“We couldn't have hoped for a better partner than OnMobile & Krish to help Chingari embody its vision and become a content super media app for Bharat, and help engage the billion Indians. With our visions aligned, this partnership promises to be a winning collaboration,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-Founder, and CEO of Chingari. The app shot to fame last year after the government banned dozens of Chinese apps including the short video apps market leader TikTok in India.
"The Chingari team has built a terrific product with great user retention and growth. ONMO gaming’s short format challenges and Chingari's short-form videos complement each other well," said OnMobile CEO Seshadri.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU