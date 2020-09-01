Videocon Industries promoters seek debt recast package from lenders

In a last ditch effort to save the company from going to liquidation, the promoters of Videocon Industries have sought a debt restructuring package which would result in banks getting back Rs 33,400 crore from the company over the next few years. The company was sent to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for debt resolution in December 2017 and has almost shut operations.

The committee of creditors is expected to take up the latest proposal from the promoter on Wednesday which has been made under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Section 12A of the IBC allows ...