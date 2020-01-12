Viewers lap up sports and news TV channels despite new tariff order

JUST IN
Business Standard

Key news events in 2019 saw huge viewership - 4.9 billion impressions during the Pulwama and Balakot attacks - surpassed the 4.8 billion impressions during the general elections

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

The year 2019 saw growth in viewership for marquee television properties despite the sector regulator bringing in a new tariff order (NTO), data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows. News and sports, in particular, grabbed attention, with consumption being high during the year for these genres.

Industry sources say the trend can continue into the New Year with the T20 World Cup, Delhi elections and National Population Register implementation on the cards. Romil Ramgarhia, chief operating officer at BARC India, says, “2019 saw big-ticket sports events like ...

First Published: Sun, January 12 2020. 22:29 IST

