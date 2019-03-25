Vision Fund may lead $100-million funding round in Faasos' parent

SoftBank’s Vision Fund is said to be in advance stages of talks to invest in foodtech firm Rebel Foods, known for brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani. According to several sources, SoftBank is likely to lead a $75-100 million funding round that the Mumbai-based start-up is planning to close soon.

Goldman Sachs, Chinese internet giant Tencent as well as Temasek are also expected to participate in the round, said a person privy to this development. Existing investors including Sequoia, Lightbox, Evolvence India and Sistema Asia Fund are also expected to participate in the ...