Visit the lanes of Turkey from Mumbai's first Baklava confectionery

After his shift at Hurrem’s in Fort, Sefa Sülüker usually goes straight to the gym. As head chef of the new baklava store, his job involves making and quality-testing dozens of trays of the abundantly syrup-soaked treats.

Since the store opened in December, he has put about 20 variants of the pastry on the menu, which further explains his post-work routine. Sülüker, and the bread chef Mehmet Cam, hail from Turkey’s Gaziantep, which is among the eight global cities that Unesco lauds for “creative gastronomy”. Ahmed Farid, co-founder and ...